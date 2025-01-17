Sony cancelled two live-service video games that were in development. It includes God of War from Bluepoint Games, Shadow of the Colossus, and another with Bend Studio, which was developed. There were no official words from the studios about the development of these games. The reports suggested that Sony cancelled the games amid various difficulties related to the development and launch. The reports indicated that major live-launch games failed or witnessed mediocre post-launch showings. Nintendo Switch 2 Handheld Gaming Console Officially Revealed Ahead of Launch in 2025; Check Design and Expected Features (Watch Teaser Video).

Sony Cancelled Two Live-Service Video Games; One of Them Being God of War

Bloomberg: PlayStation has canceled two more live-service games that were in development. The two games were in development at Bend Studio and Bluepoint Games. Bluepoint's canceled title was a live service God of War game. pic.twitter.com/EealoiTWIh — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) January 16, 2025

