Elon Musk announced that SpaceX's Starlink was working on a next-gen GPS that would be hard to jam. He reacted to a post by Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) who shared details about the Starlink GPS 2.0 system. It said that SpaceX would replace the current GPS with an upgraded one. It mentioned that SpaceX pitched to the FCC and said that the satellite swarm was ready to deliver global PNT (Positioning, Navigation, Timing), which would be independent of the Pentagon. It hinted that SpaceX's Starlink would aim to deliver GPS 2.0 with independent, secure global tracking, GPS-free operation, and direct-to-phone capability. ‘Colossus 2 Will Be the First Gigawatt AI Training Supercluster’: Elon Musk.

Elon Musk Hints at Starlink Working on Next-Gen GPS

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)