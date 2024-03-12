TikTok is reportedly working on a new app called "TikTok Photos", similar to the Instagram application. The reports said the new TikTok Photos app will take on Meta's Instagram. According to the report by FirstPost, TikTok is already a "formidable" opponent of the Instagram application regarding video sharing. However, introducing TikTok Photos could reportedly be a "direct assault" on Meta's popular app. The report highlighted that the new TikTok app will target only like-minded people who enjoy sharing photo posts. The official release date of the new Photos-centric application is not yet known, but it will be launched soon. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s Platform Is Working on Improving Article Previews on iOS.

TikTok Working on TikTok Photos To Take on Instagtam:

BREAKING: TikTok is working on a new Instagram like app — TikTok Photos pic.twitter.com/4BM8go51lK — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 11, 2024

