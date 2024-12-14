Elon Musk-run X may soon rebrand its payment service, X Payments, to X Money. The potential change might align with Musk’s vision for X as a one-stop platform for different services. Last year, Musk reportedly shared his plans to transform X into a comprehensive financial platform to provide services such as loans and other financial offerings. Reports indicate that Elon Musk might need to purchase or reach an agreement to use the name. Elon Musk Lawyer Alex Spiro Reveals SEC Sent ‘Settlement Demand’ Over ‘Numerous Counts’, Musk Says ‘Oh Gary, How Could You Do This to Me?’.

X Payments Likely To Be Renamed to ‘X Money’

SPECULATION: X Payments may be getting renamed to X Money. Last year Elon had mentioned in interviews that he intends X to eventually offer other financial services such as loans, so it may have been that the prior name didn't accurately convey that. https://t.co/boKMkIKcVA — X Daily News (@xDaily) December 14, 2024

