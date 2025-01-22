At least two people including a child were killed and several others were injured in a stabbing incident in Germany. The stabbing incident took place at Schontal Park in Bavaria's Aschaffenburg today, January 22. Soon after the incident came to light, the police launched a probe and arrested one suspect. They also clarified that there are no other suspects. Germany Mass Stabbing: 3 Killed, 4 Others Injured After Man With Knife Attacks People During Festival in Solingen (Watch Videos).

Two Dead in Stabbing Incident in Germany

UPDATE - Police now say only one suspect has been arrested, and there are no other suspects. Further details are not yet available. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 22, 2025

Terror Attack in Germany

ADMIN POST. Terror attack in the German town of Aschaffenburg, at least 2 dead, including a child. It's never ending. Mass deportations ASAP. pic.twitter.com/o9ClG50lwq — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) January 22, 2025

One Suspect Arrested

Two people have been killed and others seriously injured in stabbing attack in a park in Aschaffenburg, a city in Bavaria, Germany 🇩🇪 A police spokesman said the casualties included a child and three adults, https://t.co/O6ZRTpY52F reports. The incident, described as a "violent… pic.twitter.com/jaxPLEKuAp — Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) January 22, 2025

