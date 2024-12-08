Syrian rebels have captured a television centre in Damascus, marking a significant moment after overthrowing President Bashar al-Assad’s regime. A video from the scene features a speaker discussing a prison break and a plane crash before the footage abruptly cuts off. This follows the rebels’ swift offensive on December 8, which led to Assad’s flight from the country. Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi Al-Jalali has called for a peaceful transition of power amidst the ongoing turmoil. Assad Regime Falls: PM Mohammad Ghazi Al-Jalali Calls for Peaceful Transition of Power After Rebel Forces Overthrow Bashar al-Assad-Led Government in Syria (Watch Video).

Syrian Rebels Take Control of Television Centre in Damascus

🇸🇾BREAKING: SYRIAN REBELS SEIZE TELEVISION CENTER IN DAMASCUS Syrian rebels have taken control of a television center in Damascus. In footage from the scene, a speaker is heard referencing a prisoner breakout and a plane crash before the video abruptly ends. Source:… https://t.co/TPXLkM1wEF pic.twitter.com/nSSSzddPb9 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 8, 2024

