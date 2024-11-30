In a controversial incident, the Indian national flag was painted at the entrance gate of the Noakhali Science and Technology University in Bangladesh. This action has drawn sharp criticism from Indian officials and citizens, as it forces individuals to step on the flag, a symbol of disrespect to India. The move has sparked outrage, with many calling it a direct insult to India. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been urged to take immediate notice of the incident. While tensions between the two nations have fluctuated in the past, this event has reignited concerns over national respect and sovereignty. The flag's placement has raised questions about the motivations behind the act and the need for diplomatic action to address such issues. ‘Bangladesh Must Protect All Minorities’: India Says Interim Government Must Live up to Its Responsibility of Protecting Hindus and Other Minorities Amid Increasing Violence.

Bangladeshi Students Step on Indian Flag

#Bangladesh Indian flag painted at the gate of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology. This is a direct insult to India. @MEAIndia Sir, take a look. pic.twitter.com/W2Oz3f5Kb8 — Hindu Voice (@HinduVoice_in) November 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)