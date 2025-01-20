In his first address after taking the oath as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump announced plans to declare a "National Emergency" at the US-Mexico border. The new president emphasised halting all illegal immigration, stating, "All illegal entry will be immediately halted and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places they came." Trump’s statement highlighted the administration’s commitment to border security as a key priority. He assured Americans that immediate actions would be taken to address illegal immigration and criminal activity. Donald Trump Swearing-In Ceremony: US President-Elect Supporters Eagerly Await His Inauguration As 47th US President (Watch Video).

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I will declare a NATIONAL EMERGENCY at our southern border... All illegal entry will be immediately halted and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places they came." pic.twitter.com/kNMD3Psryh — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 20, 2025

