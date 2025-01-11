Germany’s former finance minister and Free Democratic Party (FDP) leader, Christian Lindner, was hit with a soap-based cake during a campaign speech in Greifswald on January 9. While addressing supporters, a woman unexpectedly approached the stage and threw a plate of soap foam at him. Lindner, unfazed by the incident, humorously wiped the foam off his face and remarked, “Unfortunately, it wasn’t cream, it was just soap… you could have done that better, then I would have got something out of it.” He even threw some of the foam onto the woman’s hair. The video of the incident quickly went viral, drawing attention online. Lindner later resumed his speech, showcasing his composure during the unexpected disruption. Christmas Market Attack in Germany: 7 Indians Injured As Man Rams Car Into Crowd in Magdeburg, Say Reports.

Germany’s Christian Lindner Attacked with Soap Cake During Campaign

Christian Lindner, until recently Germany's Finance Minister and leader of the FDP party, had a cake thrown in his face today during a speech at an election rally in the city of Greifswald. pic.twitter.com/UThEO7kPfF — Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending) January 9, 2025

Anschlag auf Christian Lindner. Heute eine Torte, morgen das Messer? Gewalt – egal aus welcher Ecke – bedroht unsere Demokratie. Die Gegner des Liberalismus eint der Hass auf Freiheit und Verantwortung. Wir lassen uns nicht einschüchtern. Fight, FDP! pic.twitter.com/dZItJJnSc6 — Anna Neumann (@anna_p_neumann) January 9, 2025

