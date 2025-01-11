Germany’s former finance minister and Free Democratic Party (FDP) leader, Christian Lindner, was hit with a soap-based cake during a campaign speech in Greifswald on January 9. While addressing supporters, a woman unexpectedly approached the stage and threw a plate of soap foam at him. Lindner, unfazed by the incident, humorously wiped the foam off his face and remarked, “Unfortunately, it wasn’t cream, it was just soap… you could have done that better, then I would have got something out of it.” He even threw some of the foam onto the woman’s hair. The video of the incident quickly went viral, drawing attention online. Lindner later resumed his speech, showcasing his composure during the unexpected disruption. Christmas Market Attack in Germany: 7 Indians Injured As Man Rams Car Into Crowd in Magdeburg, Say Reports.

Germany’s Christian Lindner Attacked with Soap Cake During Campaign

