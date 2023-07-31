The state-run news agency Bakhtar claimed on Sunday that the Taliban's religious police allegedly set fire to a number of musical instruments in the western province of Herat. Music causes "misguidance of the youth and the destruction of society," according to Sheikh Aziz al-Rahman al-Muhajir, the provincial head of the Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice. Music was outlawed earlier too when the Taliban last controlled Afghanistan in the 1990s. Images depict government representatives huddling around a fire with guitars, harmoniums, and speakers. Afghanistan: Taliban Beauty Salon Ban Worsens Women's Agony.

Taliban Burn Musical Instruments

دا وچ دښتونه ابادول غواړي، خلک یې وږي دي ډوډۍ ته اړتیا لري، پر اولاد ناروغي میندي یې ښځینه ډاکټراني غواړي، نجوني یې غواړي زده کړي وکړي او ځوانان یې غواړي د پردیو وطنو د مزدورۍ پرځای په خپل وطن کي د کار زمینې ورته برابري سي؛خو د اهریمن لښکر یې د موسیقۍ آلو سوځولو ته لومړیتوب ورکوي pic.twitter.com/l6afPECQps — Haroon Hakimi (@HaroonHakimi1) July 30, 2023

Guitar, Tabla, Speakers Go Up In Flames In Taliban Bonfire "Promoting music causes moral corruption and playing it will cause the youth to go astray," ~~Aziz al-Rahman al-Muhajir, head of the Herat department of the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice. pic.twitter.com/91c9AH47EG — RajBhaduriAviator (@RajBhads90) July 30, 2023

