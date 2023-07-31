The state-run news agency Bakhtar claimed on Sunday that the Taliban's religious police allegedly set fire to a number of musical instruments in the western province of Herat. Music causes "misguidance of the youth and the destruction of society," according to Sheikh Aziz al-Rahman al-Muhajir, the provincial head of the Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice. Music was outlawed earlier too when the Taliban last controlled Afghanistan in the 1990s. Images depict government representatives huddling around a fire with guitars, harmoniums, and speakers. Afghanistan: Taliban Beauty Salon Ban Worsens Women's Agony.

Taliban Burn Musical Instruments

