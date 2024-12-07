Brad Warner, the father of Samantha Miller, delivered an emotional speech in court to Jamie Komoroski, the drunk driver who killed his daughter on her wedding day. The 26-year-old Komoroski crashed into Miller’s car in Folly Beach, South Carolina, while driving under the influence, resulting in Miller’s death and serious injuries to others. In a Charleston County courtroom, Komoroski pleaded guilty to charges including driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless homicide. She was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Warner, in a tearful statement, expressed his pain and anger, saying, “You have ruined so many lives… I’ll hate you all my life.” The video of his heart-wrenching speech has gone viral on social media. UK: Vice Chancellor of University of Buckingham James Tooley Suspended After Wife Submits Diaries of Alleged Affair With Hyderabad Woman, Inquiry Underway.

Grieving Father Confronts Drunk Driver Who Killed Daughter on Wedding Day

Samantha Miller's father, Brad Warner, tells Jamie Komoroski he will meet her in Hell.#komoroski #chsnews pic.twitter.com/OoRfzgGnfY — Brian (@CharlestonBrian) December 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)