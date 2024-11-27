President Joe Biden has announced that the United States will work closely with Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and other regional partners to secure a ceasefire in Gaza. The goal is to bring an end to the ongoing conflict, ensure the release of hostages, and prevent Hamas from maintaining power in the region. In a tweet, President Biden emphasized the need for immediate action, signalling an intensified diplomatic effort to stop the violence and address the growing humanitarian crisis. The United States will continue engaging with key allies to achieve a sustainable peace that safeguards the people of Gaza and ensures long-term stability. Joe Biden’s First Speech After Donald Trump’s Victory: Outgoing US President Assures Peaceful Transfer of Power in His Address, Consoles Democrats, Reminds Republicans Polls Are Fair (Watch Videos).

Joe Biden Announces US Diplomatic Push for Gaza Ceasefire

Over the coming days, the United States will make another push with Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and others to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza with the hostages released and an end to the war without Hamas in power. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 27, 2024

