United States President Joe Biden, on Friday, March 1, while announcing emergency humanitarian assistance to Gaza, mistakenly referred to it as Ukraine. President Biden announced that he was authorizing airdrops of aid into “Ukraine" instead of Gaza. The 81-year-old President mixed up the global hot spots twice in speech while hosting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Oval Office. Biden later clarified that he was referring to Gaza by asserting "the truth is, aid flowing to Gaza is nowhere nearly enough now". A video of the gaffe by President Joe Biden has also gone viral on social media. During a media statement, the White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, later confirmed that Biden “was referring to Gaza” when he said “Ukraine.” Joe Biden's New Gaffe: US President Refers to Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi As 'President of Mexico' After Hitting Back at Special Counsel Over His Memory (Watch Video).

Biden Refers To Gaza As Ukraine:

NEW: Biden twice refers to Gaza as ‘Ukraine’ when announcing US aid drops pic.twitter.com/pBcE6BJWFe — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 2, 2024

