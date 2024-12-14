Suchir Balaji, a 26-year-old former OpenAI researcher and whistleblower, was found dead in his San Francisco apartment on December 13, in what authorities suspect to be a suicide. Balaji had accused the company of using copyrighted material to train its ChatGPT model, a claim expected to play a key role in pending lawsuits against OpenAI. San Francisco police discovered his body during a welfare check on November 26, confirming no signs of foul play. The city’s chief medical examiner officially ruled the death a suicide, according to reports. OpenAI Sued by Canadian News Companies Group Over Commercially Using Copyrighted Content Without Seeking Permission: Report.

OpenAI Whistleblower Suchir Balaji Found Dead

