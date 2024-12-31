In a shocking turn of events, a Russian tourist visiting North Korea secretly filmed the capital city, Pyongyang, at night. The footage, which has gone viral, claims to have been captured using a hidden iPhone 16. The video, first shared on TikTok, showcases the city illuminated under the night sky, sparking widespread attention. While the video’s authenticity and filming date remains unconfirmed, it has raised eyebrows due to North Korea's strict regulations on foreign visitors' activities. North Korea Starts to Send All Divorced Couples to Labour Training Camps to ‘Stabilise Social Order’.

Secret iPhone 16 Footage of Pyongyang Nightlife Goes Viral

🇰🇵 Pyongyang, North Korea, at night pic.twitter.com/EafiyyldJW — Yuliana Dlugaj 🇷🇺🇨🇳🇰🇵 (@DlugajJuly) December 31, 2024

