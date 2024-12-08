Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has fled the country as opposition forces entered Damascus with minimal resistance, marking the end of his 24-year rule. According to senior military officials, Assad departed by aircraft to an undisclosed location. His abrupt departure has sparked chaos in the capital. Videos circulating online show Syrians storming the Presidential Palace in Damascus, looting belongings and exploring the lavish interiors of the once heavily guarded residence. Crowds cheered and celebrated as they moved freely through the halls, symbolising the fall of Assad’s authoritarian regime. This development follows years of civil war and escalating opposition to Assad’s rule. Assad Regime Falls: Syrian Rebels Tear Down Bashar al-Assad Statue in Damascus (Watch Video).

Syrians Storm Presidential Palace

🚨 Opposition Forces Enter Presidential Palace عاجل: الثوار يدخلون القصر الرئاسي في دمشق • Opposition officially in control • Assad's historic seat of power captured • End of 53-year Assad dynasty rule#Damascus #Syria #Breaking pic.twitter.com/08HNCDSqq0 — BLKBRD Broadcasting (@blkbrdbroadcast) December 8, 2024

Syrian citizens freely entering Bashar al-Assad's Presidential Palace in Damascus 👇 pic.twitter.com/UWa8L90Fjk — Lucifer (@krishnakamal077) December 8, 2024

