A powerful storm in California, US, caused a large section of the Santa Cruz Wharf to collapse into the ocean on Monday, December 23, sending a 150-foot portion of the pier floating away. City workers were on the pier when it crumbled, with two requiring rescue by lifeguards while one managed to swim to safety. The collapse occurred after the area was hit by a large swell, producing waves up to 25 feet. The incident caused two workers to be hospitalized, and authorities have warned locals to stay clear of the ocean. The National Weather Service Bay Area issued alerts, cautioning that waves could reach up to 60 feet in some areas. US: Beachfront House Plunges Into Ocean in North Carolina’s Outer Banks After Hurricane Ernesto Impact, Video Surfaces.

Santa Cruz Wharf Collapses Amid Powerful Storm in California

NEW: A large portion of the Santa Cruz pier in California collapses into the water, taking multiple people with it. City workers could be seen still on the pier after it collapsed into the ocean. A 150-foot portion of the pier started floating away after the area experienced a… pic.twitter.com/i8AK8zeGC5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 24, 2024

