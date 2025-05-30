2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix Qualifying in IST: Formula One moves into the first break of its European tour with the third race in as many weeks with the F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025 before it heads to Canada and comes back to Austria. The Gran Premio De Espana is one of the oldest contested races in the world and has been held at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya since 1991. The F1 Spanish GP 2025 will be more challenging with Formula One implementing their front wing 'Technical Directive', which will surely spice up the race. 'Formula 1 is the Most Boring Sport' Magnus Carlsen Takes Cheeky Jibe At Formula 1, Points Out Personalities As Reason of Engagement (Watch Video).

McLaren Mercedes' Lando Norris (158) with his F1 Monaco GP 2025 win, cut teammate Oscar Piastri's (161) lead in drivers' standing to just three points, making the the standing quite competetive. Defending champion Red Bulls' Max Verstappen is third with 136 points, still maintaining a healthy lead over George Russell and Charles Leclerc. McLaren will look to extend their giantic lead in Constructors Standings, who sit comforable in first position with 319 points ahead of Mercedes with 147.

When is F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in IST?

The F1 Spanish Prix 2025 Qualifying will take place on May 30 and will be shown in India at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). For 2025 Gran Premio De Espana viewing options, fans can scroll below. Oscar Piastri Wins at Miami Grand Prix for Third Straight F1 Victory, Fourth Win of Formula One Season for Championship Leader.

How To Watch Live Telecast of the F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

Unfortunately, in India, due to a lack of a telecast partner, the Formula One 2025 season will not have any live telecast viewing options on television. Fans can read how to watch online viewing options for the F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying below.

How To Watch Live Streaming of F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

FanCode owns the online rights for Formula One in India and will provide live viewing options for the F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying on its app and website, which will require a season pass worth INR 899 or a race weekend pass worth INR 99. Fans in India will have multiple language commentary available for the first time, since F1 started broadcasting in the country.

The F1 Spanish GP 2025 main race will be held on June 1, while Practice 1 & 2 will be held on May 30. Practice 3 and Gran Premio De Espana Qualifying will take place on the same day, May 31, within a gap of three-odd hours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2025 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).