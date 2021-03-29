Adil Teli, a 23-year-old qAce cyclist from Narbal, Baramulla, Kashmir, is all set to make it to the Guinness Book of World Records. According to a report in The Greater Kashmir. Adil is currently undertaking a 3,600-km-long journey, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, on cycle.

Adil had commenced his journey at 7 AM on Monday, March 22, 2021. from the Clock Tower at Lal Chowk, Srinagar. He aims to make it to his destination by 8 AM on Tuesday, March 30. If he does that he will set a new record world record, that too by a five-hour margin.

The current record belongs to Om Hitendra Mahajan, a 17-year-old from Nashik, Maharashtra. In November 2020, Mahajan had cycled the same distance in eight days, seven hours, 38 minutes.

Adil has cycled at national level several times, both for his state and Kashmir University. He had covered the 440-km distance between Srinagar and Leh in 26 hours 30 minutes. His current journey has been sponsored by Abraq Agro.

