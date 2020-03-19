Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, WWE WrestleMania 36 Will Now Be a Two-Night Event Taking Place at Different Locations With Rob Gronkowski As Host

WrestleMania 36 (Photo Credits: Twitter / WWE)

WWE WrestleMania 36 will now be two-nights events which will take place on April 4 and April 5, 2020. It will be held at two different locations behind closed doors, which means the action will not only take place at its training facility. WWE will update us with the venue shortly. However, the most interesting part is that, WrestleMania 36 will be hosted by three-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, WWE has cancelled its plans to conduct WrestleMania 36 at Raymond Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Ronda Rousey Might Appear at WrestleMania 36 During Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler Raw Women’s Championship Match.

Rob Gronkowski confirmed on his Twitter handle that he will be hosting WrestleMania 36, which will be a two days event. He will also be speaking in the upcoming episode of SmackDown. WWE also confirmed this news on their official Twitter account. This will be the second time that WrestleMania will take place at multiple locations, previously the second edition of this flagship event was held in three separate locations Uniondale, New York; Rosemont, Illinois; Los Angeles.

Rob Gronkowski Confirms Him Being Host at WrestleMania 36

It’s official! I’m hosting @WrestleMania this year...and it’s gonna be too big for just one night. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a 🚨2-NIGHT🚨event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Tell you more this Friday night on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV. — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 18, 2020

WWE Confirms WrestleMania 36 Taking Place Over Two Night

BREAKING: #WrestleMania 36 is now set for a historic two-night presentation on @WWENetwork with former New England @Patriots @RobGronkowski hosting The #ShowOfShows at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 4, AND Sunday, April 5! https://t.co/3K5vgxL0SB — WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2020

WWE has booked some interesting matches for WrestleMania 36 which include The Undertaker vs AJ Styles and Edge vs Randy Orton. Also, Brock Lesnar will defend his title against Drew McIntyre, while Goldberg has Roman Reigns as his opponent for Universal Championship. The most awaited match for WrestleMania 36 will be John Cena vs Bray Wyatt. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from WWE.