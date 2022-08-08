08 Aug, 13:01 (IST) Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 11 Results Live Updates Welcome to our coverage of the Day 11 of the Commonwealth Games 2022. PV Sindhu and other Indian shuttles aim for a gold medal while the Men's Hockey team aim to win the country's first gold medal at the event against reigning champions Australia. The table Tennis stars also aim for medals in their matches.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham reaches its final day but the action does not stop. A number of Indian athletes are eyeing medals at the 22nd edition of the quadrennial event and will be in action on Day 11 of the competition. So as the action continues on August 08, 2022, we bring you all the results, major highlights and medals won on CWG 2022 Day 11. Commonwealth Games 2022 Indian Medal Winners List.

India have fared well at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and heading into the final day are placed fifth on the points table. Athletes from the country have won a total of 55 medals including 18 golds. India have a chance to climb further ahead in the rankings on the last day of the competition.

Indian men's hockey team will be looking to create history as they face off against Australia in the gold medal match. The Men in Blue will be aiming for their first ever win in the sport in the competition and dethrone the reigning six-time champions.

Meanwhile, PV Singju will also be aiming for her first singles gold at the Commonwealth Games. Lakshay Sen and the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be hoping for a similar feat.

Table Tennis stars will also be in action as Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran aim for individual gold and bronze medal srespectively.