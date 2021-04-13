Rohit Sharma Fans Did Not Like Swiggy's Comment on a Meme of Hitman (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Facebook)

Disappointed with Swiggy’s allegedly distasteful comment on meme of Rohit Sharma, fans on April 13 (Tuesday) trended ‘#boycottswiggy’ on social media. Netizens called out the food delivery app for its alleged ‘cheap’ comment on a meme, which a fan shared on social media. In the meme, Rohit is diving to catch the ball. But in this instance, the Hitman is diving to catch a Vada Pav from a stall. The meme was shared by a fan in reply to broadcaster and Star Sports presenter Mayanti Langer, who also participated in the #SwiggyForkcast contest. Glenn Maxwell Narrates How Adam Zampa Handed Him RCB Cap Even Before IPL 2021 Auction (Watch Video).

As the IPL 2021 kick-started with the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore clash on April 09 (Saturday), Swiggy also started its #SwiggyForkcast contest where fans have to predict something related to a live match and if their predictions come true, they will get free food. Mayanti Langer Binny also participated in the contest and wrote if Mumbai Indians score over 200 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders, she wants Vada Pavs. “If Mumbai score more than 200 I want Vada Pavs Because one must honour the hitman,” she wrote. Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Harshal Patel ‘Chill’ Post RCB Training Session.

Swiggy Launched a #SwiggyForkcast Contest During IPL 2021

It's Day 2 of #SwiggyForkcast where your 🏏 knowledge can get you free 🍟🌮🍣🥟 Here's how: 1. 🔍 analyse the game and the Kolkata & Hyderabad teams 2. Tweet your Forkcast to us in the right format (check the image) 3. Pray that it comes true! pic.twitter.com/aaah6uUtJ7 — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) April 11, 2021

Swiggy's Comment Disappoints Rohit Sharma Fans

A fan then cheekily shared a meme of Rohit Sharma diving to catch a Vada Pavs while replying to Mayanti’s tweet. Swiggy quoted the tweet and wrote, “Haters will say it’s photoshopped!” Twitter went frenzy as soon as Swiggy commented on the meme. Rohit Sharma fans were disappointed and trolled the foot delivery platform for their allegedly ‘cheap’ comment.

Fans called for a ban on Swiggy and many even shared screenshots of them uninstalling the Swiggy app. Some fans also said they will stop ordering from Swiggy and switch to Zomato to order food. Take a look at some reactions.

Fans Trend Boycott Swiggy

Insulting Comment?

This app is insulting our Indian Matchwinner.. Let's leave Rohit, Insulting any person like this is Completely wrong in my opinion Never expected this type of things from Swiggy, For looking funny, They are insulting someone!! Use #BoycottSwiggy in every tweet😡 pic.twitter.com/VnA5MoQq0j — ʜᴀʀꜱʜ𝟒𝟓™🇮🇳 (@HarshRo45_) April 13, 2021

Shameful Trolling of Rohit Sharma?

We trolls each other But we can't see their insult They are proud of our country, carry our national team 🇮🇳... But the way u trolls Rohit is very shameful.... 😤#boycottswiggy pic.twitter.com/eK5T5UWSxM — Harshit45🇮🇳#Mi💙 (@Im_Harshit45) April 13, 2021

Swiggy later apologised for their comment and said their reply could have been worded better. “A special message to the Hitman’s fans,” Swiggy wrote on a Twitter post. “We reposted a fan’s tweet in good humour. While the image was not created by us, we do admit it could’ve been worded better. It was not meant to offend anyone in the least. Needless to say, we’re always with the Paltan.”

Swiggy Apologises for its Comment on Rohit Sharma

A special message to the Hitman’s fans We reposted a fan’s tweet in good humour. While the image was not created by us, we do admit it could’ve been worded better. It was not meant to offend anyone in the least. Needless to say, we’re always with the Paltan. — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) April 13, 2021

Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, will look to lead Mumbai Indians to a win against Kolkata Knight Riders when they play KKR in their second IPL 2021 match. Mumbai Indians were beaten by four wickets in their first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

