The Indian Premier League 2020 will kick start in a couple of days. Ahead of the mega-event, the founders of Daily hunt have announced that they will be the associate sponsors for IPL 2020. The founder confirmed the news and have also said short-video app ‘Josh’ would get a new look. The video app was released a little less than a couple of months ago. Virendra Gupta, co-owner of Dailyhunt said that the app will be available on Ios and Android both and there would be new releases almost every day. Umang Bedi, the founder of Dailyhunt said that they will be working with a lot of brands and there would be a lot of creator engagement. IPL 2020 Schedule For PDF Download With Match Fixtures and Timings in IST Goes Viral Ahead of Official Announcement, Here's Fact Check on Fake UAE Time Table!

“You will see us advertising some pretty fun and wacky concepts. There's a lot of work that we are doing around the brands around the IPL and so there's a lot of ad momentum," said Umag Bedi to Business Insider. The content would be created by both in-house and influencers as well. Brands like Asian Paints, ITC, Polycab, Coco-Cola India are a few other associate partners of the Indian Premier League. Dream11 is the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League after Chinese phone manufacturing brand VIVO backed out ahead of the start of the tournament.

The IPL 2020, will kickstart on September 19, 2020, with the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the DubaiCricket Association in Dubai. The teams had started preparing for the IPL 2020 since the first week of September 2020.

