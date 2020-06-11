Dale Steyn Scared After Three Break-in Attempts at His Home Since Last Week, Asks Everyone to Stay Safe

Dale Steyn (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Veteran South Africa pacer Dale Steyn had terrifying last week. Taking to his official Twitter account, the right-arm pacer revealed that as many as three break-in attempts have been made at his residence since the last Friday. On one occasion, the burglars destroyed his friend’s car while recently, they badly scared the pacer’s mother who was alone at home. Steyn was absolutely devastated by the incident as he said that the Coronavirus-induced lockdown has made people push into desperation which is giving rise to these sort of activities. The star pacer also asked his fans to stay alert by the incident and be safe. Dale Steyn, James Anderson Recall Bowling to Sachin Tendulkar.

“3 attempted break ins since Friday at my house. Yesterday they destroyed my friends car and tonight scared the hell outa my mom who was alone at home. Rona definitely pushing people into desperation and I realize this tweet helps fuck all. Stay safe people,” wrote the legendary bowler on Twitter.

View Tweet:

3 attempted break ins since Friday at my house. Yesterday they destroyed my friends car and tonight scared the hell outa my mom who was alone at home. Rona definitely pushing people into desperation and I realize this tweet helps fuck all. Stay safe people — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) June 10, 2020

During a recent interaction with former England batsman Kevin Pietersen during a live Instagram session, Steyn slammed the people who are not obeying the lockdown rules and are stepping outside. “It is at test for us, the time when people have to take care for each other but they are at the beaches, I mean what are they doing, there must be a reason why that is happening,” the veteran of 93 Test matches was quoted as per saying.

Steyn was last seen in action during the three-match T20I series between Australia and South Africa earlier this year. His next assignment was set to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, just like many other gala tournaments, the T20 extravaganza was called off owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

