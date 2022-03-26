Delhi Capitals lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the second game of IPL 2022. Rishabh Pant's side would aim to continue their good form from the last season where they finished first in the group stage. They might not have been able to do well in the knockout games but their consistency in the group phase was something appreciable. It was also Rishabh Pant's first as full-time captain and he did a pretty job. For Mumbai Indians, it is about bouncing back from a disappointing outing last term, especially in the UAE leg. Mumbai Indians, who are the record champions in the competition, failed to make it to the playoffs and Rohit Sharma would be keen on changing that narrative. DC vs MI Preview

Both these teams would not have full-strength squads for this game with Delhi Capitals missing David Warner and Mitchell Marsh while Mumbai Indians having to do without Suryakumar Yadav. Fans looking to make Dream11 Fantasy teams for this match can scroll below.

DC vs MI, IPL 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (DC), Rohit Sharma (MI), Prithvi Shaw (DC), Sarfaraz Ahmed (MI), Rovmann Powell (DC), Kieron Pollard (MI), Axar Patel (DC), Fabian Allen (MI), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Sharduk Thakur (DC) and Jaydev Unadkat (DC)

