The IPL 2020 is a couple of days away as yet and the players are already staring t shatter and create prolific records. Now, Dwayne Bravo is yet another player who is staring at the record of being the highest wicket-taker for the Chennai Super Kings as he could surpass Ravichandran Ashwin during the first match of IPL 2020 which will be played against the Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match will be held on September 19, 2020, at the Dubai International Stadium at 7.30 pm IST. CSK IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Chennai Super Kings Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

Talking about the record, Dwayne Bravo just needs three wickets to be the highest wicket-taker for the Chennai Super Kings. Currently, he has 118 wickets to his name for CSK in 103 matches. Whereas the current Delhi Capitals spinner Ashwin has 120 wickets in 121 matches in his kitty. We are sure that if everything falls in place, the record by Bravo could be scripted during the first game itself.

Chennai Super Kings will miss out on the services of a couple of players in this IPL 2020. Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh would be the two absentees from the team as they have bowed out of the IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. Bhajji did not even attend the week-long camp conducted by the team in Chennai. It was said that he would join the team later in UAE, but that did not happen and he took to social media and said that he will not be a part of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. Raina on the other hand went to UAE but came back.

