After the success of the Pakistan Champions Cup 2024, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have also announced the Pakistan Champions Cup T20 2024. The Pakistan Champions Cup T20 Cup will be a follow-up to the highly successful Champions Cup 2024, which helped PCB unearth new talent from the grassroots level, that have made their mark in age-group cricket, all while sharing dressing rooms with experienced players and veteran coaches. Pakistan Win Blind Cricket T20 World Cup 2024, Beat Bangladesh by 10 Wickets in Multan to Clinch First-Ever Title.

PCB have scheduled the tournament in such a manner, that the competition won't clash with Pakistan's premier domestic tournament Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, and will also ensure that players can showcase their talent before the all-important Pakistan Super League 2025 Draft.

What is the Schedule of the Pakistan Champions Cup T20 2024?

The 20-over competition will be played between December 7 and December 25 and will feature as many as five teams — ABL Stallions, Engro Dolphins, Lake City Panthers, Nurpur Lions, and UMT Markhors. The Pakistan Champions Cup T20 2024 will have 22 matches, spread across 19 days, and include six double-headers, and eight single-headers. The format will have a double-league stage after which the table-topper will move to the final, and second and third-placed sides will meet the Qualifier.

Pakistan Champions T20 Cup 2024: Detailed Schedule

Match Venue Date Time (PST) Nurpur Lions vs UMT Markhors Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium December 7 11:00 AM ABL Stallions vs Lake City Panthers Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium December 7 3:30 PM Lake City Panthers vs Engro Dolphins, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium December 8 3:30 PM ABL Stallions vs Nurpur Lions Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium December 9 3:30 PM Engro Dolphin vs UMT Markhors Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium December 10 3:30 PM Nurpur Lions vs Lake City Panthers Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium December 11 3:30 PM ABL Stallions vs UMT Stallions Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium December 12 11:00 AM Engro Dolphins vs Nurpur Lions Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium December 12 3:30 PM ABL Stallions vs Engro Dolphins Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium December 13 11:00 AM Lake City Panthers vs UMT Markhors Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium December 13 3:30 PM ABL Stallions vs Lake City Panthers Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium December 15 11:00 AM Nurpur Lions vs UMT Markhors Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium December 15 3:30 PM Lake City Panthers vs Engro Dolphins Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium December 16 3:30 PM ABL Stallions vs Nurpur Lions Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium December 17 3:30 PM Engro Dolphins vs UMT Markhors Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium December 18 3:30 PM Nurpur Lions vs Lake City Panthers Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium December 19 3:30 PM ABL Stallions vs UMT Markhors Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium December 20 11:00 AM Engro Dolhins vs Nurpur Lions Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium December 20 3:30 PM Lake City Panthers vs UMT Markhors Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium December 21 11:00 AM ABL Stallions vs Engro Dolphins Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium December 21 3:30 PM Qualifier Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium December 23 3:30 PM Final Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium December 25 3:30 PM

What are the Timings and Venue of the Pakistan Champions Cup T20 2024?

All matches of Pakistan Champions Cup T20 2024 will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Single-header matches will start at 11:00 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), while double-headers will witness the first match at 11:00 AM PST and the second at 3:30 PM PST. Amid ICC Champions Trophy 2024 Deadlock, CABI Chief Says, ‘India Will Host Women’s T20 World Cup for Blind, Pakistan Have Nothing To Do With It.

Pakistan Champions Cup T20 2024: Live TV Telecast and Live Streaming

Unfortunately, cricket fans in India will not be able to watch the live broadcast of the Pakistan Champions Cup T20 2024 due to the absence of a broadcaster. The Pakistan Champions Cup T20 2024 will also not be available for live streaming in India.

Pakistan Champions Cup 2024: Squads

The squads are yet to be unveiled by respective teams and will be updated as and when they make an official announcement.

