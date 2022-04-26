Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 40 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The GT vs SRH clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 27, 2022 (Monday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for the IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. GT vs SRH Preview.

Gujarat Titans' (GT) consequential consistency and Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) commendable comeback got the two teams on number one and two spots in the points table, respectively. GT have won six out of seven matches so far. Gujarat Titans (GT) played their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and won by 8 runs after successfully defending the average total of 157 runs. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have played seven matches and won five thus far. They played their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday and manifested an extraordinary bowling performance by dismissing the whole RCB side on a deficient total of just 68 runs. Both Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have firm playing 11 with some super performers that could form our Dream11 Fantasy Team.

GT vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Nicholas Pooran (GT) could be taken as our Wicket-keeper

GT vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Shubman Gill (GT), Rahul Tripathi (SRH), Kane Williamson (SRH) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team

GT vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – David Miller (GT), Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Hardik Pandya (GT) can be taken as all-rounders

GT vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – T. Natarajan (SRH), Rashid Khan (GT), Marco Jansen (SRH), Lockie Ferguson (GT) could be our bowlers

Shubman Gill (GT) could be named as the captain of your RCB vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Hardik Pandya (GT) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

