Mumbai, December 28: On Friday, Steve Smith continued his brilliant run against India with his 34th Test ton. Let us look at records shattered by Smith with this century as he continues finding his way back into form.

First Player to Score 10 Centuries in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Smith is the first-ever player to have 10 centuries in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, outdoing Virat Kohli (9) and Sachin Tendulkar (9).

Highest Number of Centuries Against India in Tests by a Player

Now, Smith has 11 centuries in 43 innings against India, outdoing England's Joe Root, who has 10 tons against India in 55 innings. In 23 Tests against India, Smith has made 2,305 runs at an average of 64.02, with 11 centuries and five fifties. His best score is 192.

Continues strong MCG, Boxing Day Test Run

At MCG and Boxing Day Tests so far, Smith has made 1,232 runs in 12 Tests and 19 innings at an average of 88.00, with five centuries and five fifties and their best score is 192. Steve Smith Becomes Batsman With Most Test Centuries Against India, Achieves Feat With 34th Test Hundred During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

Becomes Sixth-highest Test Century-Maker

Now, Smith has risen to joint-sixth highest among century makers in Tests alongside Younis Khan (Pakistan), Sunil Gavaskar (India), Brian Lara (West Indies) and Mahela Jayawardena (Sri Lanka).

51 Runs Away from 10,000 Test Runs

51 more runs and Smith will join Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh and Allan Border as fourth Aussie player to make 10,000 Test runs. In 113 Tests and 201 innings, he has made 9,949 runs at an average of 56.62, with 34 centuries and 41 fifties and best score of 239.