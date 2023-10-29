India would hope to continue their red-hot form in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 when they take on England on October 29. The Men in Blue could not have asked for a better start to their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with five wins in as many matches and they are now up against an English side which has been far their very best. Both teams have had pretty contrasting runs in CWC 2023 so far. While India are the only unbeaten side in the tournament, England have managed just one win in five matches so far and are staring at an exit from the competition. India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs ENG CWC Match in Lucknow.

India have been sensational thus far but still have an injury blow with Hardik Pandya not being available for the match. The all-rounder hurt his ankle while fielding off his own bowling in the India vs Bangladesh match and since then, has been sidelined. Mohammed Shami, who replaced Pandya in India's playing XI against New Zealand, took a fifer in the last match. Here's how India can line up against England on Sunday.

Top Order: Skipper Rohit Sharma would continue to open the innings with Shubman Gill as his deputy. Virat Kohli comes in at his usual number three position. All three have been amongst the runs and will need to be at their best again, against England. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 Match 29: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England Cricket Match in Lucknow.

Middle-Order: Shreyas Iyer has found it tough to score big thus far, barring a fifty against Pakistan but expect him to retain his number-four batting slot. KL Rahul at five has been sensational and the Indian team management would not want to tamper with that position at all. Suryakumar Yadav, who had an unfortunate run out in the last match, will bat at six.

All-Rounders & Spinners: Now comes the conundrum. With no Hardik Pandya available, Ravindra Jadeja had come out to bat at number five in the IND vs NZ match. He is likely to retain that spot in the playing XI with Ravichandran Ashwin included for this match. With the Ekana Cricket Stadium pitch assisting spinners, Ashwin, Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav can form a lethal trio which will pose more than a tough challenge to England.

Fast bowlers: With three spinners in the mix, India is likely to go in with two fast bowlers, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami being picked. Shami cannot be dropped, especially after his fifer in the IND vs NZ match and Bumrah has been phenomenal in all phases of the game.

India's Likely XI against England:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

