India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: India takes on Australia in the fourth match of the five-game Test series. The IND vs AUS 4th Test is also called the Boxing Day Test. The five-match series is currently levelled at one each. India won the first Test while Australia bounced back to draw level in the second Test. The third Test at The Gabba ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport. Meanwhile, for IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 free live streaming and live telecast details you can scroll down. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024: India Prepare for Boxing-Day Test at Melbourne With WTC 2025 Final in Line.

Australia have named their playing XI for the Boxing Day Test with Sam Konstas set to make his debut. Konstas replaces Nathan McSweeney who failed to impress in earlier Tests. Pacer Scott Boland has also been included in the Australia playing XI having replaced injured Josh Hazlewood.

India, on the other hand, is expected to make a few changes as well. Rohit Sharma is likely to open the innings with KL Rahul moving to the middle. Chances are Shubman Gill could be dropped for this encounter with both Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar to be included in the playing XI.

When is India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 Day 1? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team 4th Test 2024 takes place at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Day 1 of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 will begin at 05:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 26, Boxing Day, with the toss at 04:30 AM IST. Check out India vs Australia 4th Test viewing options below. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Match in Melbourne.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 Day 1?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights to India tour of Australia 2024-25 in India. The IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 free live telecast is available on Star Sports 1 SD/HD in English commentary and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD TV channel. For the India vs Australia 2024 viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 Day 1?

India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website. Fans will have to subscribe to services to avail live streaming online of the IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024. So, no IND vs AUS free live streaming online is available.

