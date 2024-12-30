India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The Boxing Day Test between India and Australia is set for a fitting final day action with all three results still possible. Both India and Australia will be pressing for a win while a draw is on cards as well. However, hosts Australia sit slightly comfortably and have a bit of advantage all thanks to some resistance by lower order. Meanwhile for IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 free live streaming and live telecast details you can scroll down. 'Captain Cry Baby' Australian Newspaper Targets Rohit Sharma With a Cheeky Back Page Image After His Outburst On Teammates During Day 4 of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024.

After India were bowled out for 369 in their first innings, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj made early inroads to leave Australia tottering at 91/6 at one stage. Marnus Labushchangne and captain Pat Cummins steadied the ship with a vital 57-run partnership. Siraj then removed Labuschagne for a well-made 70 to break the partnership.

India then found two more quick wickets as Australia’s score read 173/9. However, number 10 and 11- Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland- stitched an unbeaten 55-run partnership for the last wicket to not just frustrate India but take the lead past 300-run mark as well. When play was called off, Australia's lead was worth 333 runs which appeared difficult to achieve at one stage. On day five, the home side will be looking to add some quick runs and set a target for the visitors.

When is India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 Day 5? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team 4th Test 2024 is being played at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The final day or Day 5 of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 will begin at 04:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 30.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 Day 5?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of India tour of Australia 2024-25 in India. The IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 free live telecast is available on Star Sports 1 SD/HD in English commentary and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD TV channel. For the India vs Australia 2024 viewing option online, read below. Funny Memes Go Viral On Social Media After Rohit Sharma Makes In-Form Jasprit Bumrah Take Heavy Workload On Day 4 of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 Day 5?

India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website. Fans will have to subscribe to services to avail live streaming online of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 Day 5. Please note no IND vs AUS free live streaming online is available in India.

