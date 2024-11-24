India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The first Test of the five-match series between the India cricket team and the Australia cricket team is being played at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Earlier in the match, India's stand-in captain decided to bat first on a spicy Perth surface. However, the Australian pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and captain Pat Cummins dismantled the Indian batting attack with their accurate bowling. The visitors were bundled out for 150 runs. Hazlewood picked up a four-wicket haul, whereas Starc and Cummins bagged two scalps apiece. IND vs AUS, BGT 2024-25: Will India Separate KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal Opening Pair With Return of Rohit Sharma?

In Australia's first innings, the hosts couldn't deal with the fiery Indian pace attack. Captain Jasprit Bumrah took a five-wicket haul, while debutant speedster Harshit Rana bagged three wickets. Mohammed Siraj also claimed two scalps as they bundled out Australia for just 104 runs and took a 46-run lead.

Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul showcased their class and skills with the bat in the second innings. The duo shared an unbeaten 172-run partnership for the opening wicket. At stumps on Day 2, Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 90, whereas Rahul scored 62* as India's lead swelled to 218 runs.

India and Australia Playing XI for First Test

India National Cricket Team Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia National Cricket Team Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2024 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).