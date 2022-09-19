India and Australia are all set to face off each other in a three-match T20 series on Australia's tour of India. The first match is scheduled to be played on 20 September at Mohali. The last time two teams played a T20 series against each other was in 2020. Overall, Australia and India have played 23 T20I matches against each other so far. India have been dominant in the shortest format with 13 wins, meanwhile, Australia have emerged victorious a total of 9 times. Only one match out of 23 between Australia and India ended with no result. As we head into the upcoming T20 series, here's a look at the last five head-to-head records in T20 format between India and Australia India vs Australia 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs AUS Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

IND VS AUS, 08 Dec 2020: Australia won by 12 runs

India who were leading by 2-0, in the third and final T20 of the three-match series, decided to field first. Mathew Wade and Glenn Maxwell both smashed the fifties to get Australia to a good total of 186 to defend. India's chase started with an early fall of opener KL Rahul in the very first over for 1. However, captain Virat Kohli and opener Shikhar Dhawan managed to stitch a much-needed partnership of 73 runs for the second wicket in just 8 overs. Soon after Dhawan and Kohli were removed from the crease, India started losing momentum. The required run rate started raising and even with three wickets in hand at the end, India were restricted to 174 runs in 20 overs by some exceptional bowling by Mitchell Swepson (3/23) and others.

IND vs AUS, 06 Dec 2020: India won by 6 wickets

In the second T20 of India's tour to Australia, India invited hosts to bat first. Australia registered a towering total of 194 in 20 overs courtesy of Mathew Wade's 58 and Steve Smith's 46 off 38 runs. Later, India while chasing got better off Australia with multiple cameos from the top order. Shikhar Dhawan top-scored 52 off 36 along with Virat Kohli's 40 off 24 and KL Rahul's 30 off 22. Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 42 off 22 gave an edge to finish the chase in 19.4 overs with 6 wickets in hand. India vs Australia 1st T20I 2022 Preview.

IND vs AUS, 04 Dec 2020: India won by 11 runs

India's tour of Australia kick-started with the opening T20 at Canberra. India batting first scored 161 in 20 overs which comprised of major contributions from KL Rahul's 51 and Ravindra Jadeja's 44 not out. In return, Australia could only manage 150/7 in 20 overs thanks to some phenomenal bowling by Yuzvendra Chahal who scalped 3/25 and Thangarasu Natarajan's 3/30. Though Washington Sundar couldn't pull off a wicket, the right-arm spinner ended up being the least economical and bowled an impactful spell of 4 overs while conceding just 16 runs.

IND vs AUS, 27 Feb 2019: Australia won by 7 wickets

In the second T20 of the two-match series, Australia won the toss and elected to field first. India were at the top of the game as the men in blue put up a monumental total of 190 runs in 20 overs. Virat Kohli's unbeaten 72 off 38 balls complemented by KL Rahul's 47 off 26 and MS Dhoni's 40 off 23 were the top performances. As Australia came into bat, Siddharth Kaul got an early breakthrough in the form of Marcus Stoinis which was followed by another wicket of captain Aaron Finch by Vijay Shankar as Australia were reeling on 22-2. Though India had achieved a perfect start, Glenn Maxwell didn't give Indian bowlers any chance as he smashed 113 off 55 single-handedly to get his team through the total of 190 runs.

IND vs AUS, 24 Feb 2019: Australia won by 3 wickets

In the first T20 of the two-match series, Australia elected to field first. After an early wicket of Rohit Sharma at 14 runs in 2.3 overs, India managed a good comeback of 92 runs in 12 overs, courtesy of KL Rahul's 50 along with small cameos by Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. However, Coulter Nile and Pat Cummins suppressed the batters that followed and restricted India to a paltry score of 126/7 in 20 overs. As Australia came into bat, Jasprit Bumrah, who scalped 3 wickets, and Yuzvendra Chahal with 1 wicket, gave visitors a tough time while chasing and what could have been thought to be a small total seemed to be a heck of a task for Aussies. Glenn Maxwell's 56 off 43 balls aided Australia win the low-scoring thriller by 3 wickets.

