India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online: With series on the line, England meets India in the third of the five-match T20I series. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side leads the series 2-0 and now will be looking to make it 3-0. On the other hand, England have their task cut out as they look to bounce back in this must-win fixture. Meanwhile, for IND vs ENG 3rd T20I free live streaming online and TV telecast details you can scroll down. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England Match in Rajkot.

Tilak Varma played an impressive match-winning knock in the second T20I in Chennai to bail his side out of trouble. The young left-hander smashed unbeaten 72 off just 55 balls to take his side through in chase of 166, which at one stage looked difficult to achieve. Meanwhile, England have named an unchanged side for the third T20I showing confidence in the side that faced defeat in Chennai.

It will be interesting to see what sort of combination India plays. For the second T20I India had added Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar in place of injured duo Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh. Nitish has been ruled out of the series while Rinku’s fitness could still be a concern. Shivam Dube has joined the Indian squad and is now available for selection. IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025, Rajkot Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs England Match at Niranjan Shah Stadium.

When is India vs England 3rd T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 3rd T20I will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium or Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28. The IND vs ENG 3rd T20I will start at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 3rd T20I 2025?

Viacom18 has the broadcast rights of India's home matches. However, following the Reliance-Disney merger the India vs England 2025 live telecast will be available on Star Sports and not on Sports18. Fans in India can watch the IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD in English commentary and on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD in Hindi commentary. For IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 3rd T20I 2025?

With Star Sports providing the live telecast of India vs England T20I series 2025, the free live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. So fans will not be able to watch IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 free live streaming online on JioCinema. Do note there will be no complete free live streaming of IND vs ENG on Hotstar and only limited minutes of free streaming will be available. Fans will have to subscribe to services to watch the full live action in India vs England T20I series 2025.

