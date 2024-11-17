The India national cricket team reached Australia for the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 series. the side opted for a closed-door practice match against India A as part of the preparation. As expected, bowlers took control of the inning with star batters like Virat Kohli, Gaikwad and Rishabh Pant struggling a bit. Injury rumours also floated but the players were seen practicing. While other batters are also struggling to find their rhythm. The India vs India A match is being played at WACA. India national cricket team bowlers also delivered well on Day 2 as Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were seen picking up wickets in the video shared on Instagram. India vs India A Warm-up Match Live Streaming: Is India’s Intra-Squad Practice Game Telecast Available Online Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 First Test?

While batters have struggled a bit. The form of the bowling side would encouraging sign for the team. Morne Morkel's tactics and guidance seem to be working for the side and will hope to deliver on the big day. Latest updates also show that at the start of day 3, India received a huge boost in the form of KL Rahul who resumed batting practice after sustaining an elbow injury two days ago. Ruturaj Gaikwad was the pick of the batter so far in the India vs India A Warm-Up Match.

India vs India A Warm-Up Match Video Highlights, Day 2

The India national cricket team will take on the Australia national cricket team in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the series will start from November 22. Check out India’s squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy tournament below. India vs India A Warm-Up Match Highlights: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Manage Low Scores, KL Rahul Injured During Indian Cricket Team's Practice Match Simulation.

India’s squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

