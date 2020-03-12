India vs South Africa, 1st ODI 2020, Key Players: Hardik Pandya, Janneman Malan and Other Cricketers to Watch Out for in Dharamshala

Hardik Pandya and Janneman Malan. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

India and South Africa meet in the first of a three-game ODI series in Dharamshala with the Men in Blue looking to stamp their authority at home. South Africa registered their first series win in almost a year against Australia in the run-up to the India series and will have their tails up. India under Virat Kohli have a few key players making a comeback in the ODI setup. Their presence in the team will add balance in the playing eleven. HPCA ground which will host the first ODI is a batting-friendly wicket, and this might play in the hands of the Indian team. A look at the players to watch out for in this contest. India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

Hardik Pandya: The Indian all-rounder has been out for a while with a back injury and announced his comeback in style in the recently held DY Patil tournament. Virat Kohli depends a lot on Hardik Pandya as the fifth bowling option and also his hard-hitting lower down the order could come in handy.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli had a nightmare tour with the bat when against the Kiwis and a champion batsman like him does not remain out of focus for long. Proteas might struggle to keep Kohli quiet in the three-game series.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Another player that is making a comeback in the team after a long spell out. India has missed Kumar’s brilliance with the new bowl where his brilliant line and length cause havoc on the top order of any international side. Jasprit Bumrah vs Quinton de Kock and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out for During India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2020 in Dharamshala.

Janneman Malan: One of the finds of the series against Australia, Janneman Malan is currently an indispensable part of the South African ODI team. His 129 not out in the second game against the Oz showcased his hard-hitting skills and wonderful temperament needed to succeed in the fifty over format.

Quinton de Kock: One of the best wicketkeeper-batsman of his generation, skipper Quinton de Kock has several roles to play in this short series. His captaincy skills will be tested in sub-continent wickets where his pacers could struggle but equally important is his batting that must come up good against India.

India start as favourites for the first game, but Proteas can be a quality side on their day if they play to their potential.