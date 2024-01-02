India and South Africa are set to clash one final time in the tour as they will face each other in the last and final Test match at Newlands in Cape Town from January 3, 2024. South Africa currently lead in the two Test series 1-0. India suffered a thrashing defeat in the hands of the hosts as they were defeated by an innings and 32 runs in the first Test. With the loss, India's dream of winning their final frontier remained unfulfilled at least for this tour. They would return in the 2nd and final Test match to avoid chances of a series defeat and a whitewash and salvage something out of the series after a big loss in the last game. Virat Kohli Trains Against Left-Arm Fast Bowling, Shreyas Iyer Faces Barrage of Short Balls in Nets Ahead of IND vs SA 3rd Test 2023–24.

India were timid in the 1st Test at Centurion where they got absolutely outplayed in every department, After an average outing with the bat in the first innings thanks to the century by KL Rahul, they had a poor time with the ball as Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna struggled to stay disciplined. Chasing a big lead, the batting didn't turn up as well. Only Virat Kohli was able to show some fight in the second innings, Eyeing a win in the 2nd Test match at Newlands, India have to be better with both ball and bat to compete hard with the hosts.

South Africa on the other hand are set to be captained in the 2nd Test by Dean Elgar which is also the last Test match of his career. Elgar and Jansen were the best batters for them in the 1st Test with important contributions from debutant David Bedingham. The game changer for them has been their seam attack which has been relentless with Kagiso Rabada at his best and Marco Jansen, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee providing him support. Coetzee will miss the 2nd Test with injury and is likely to be replaced by fit again Lungi Ngidi who adds more dimensions to the bowling attack.

India vs South Africa Head-to-Head in Tests

India and South Africa have faced each other 43 times in Tests so far. Out of these 43, India have won 15 matches while South Africa achieved victory in 18. The remaining 10 matches finished in draws. In South Africa, India have played 24 matches so far and won just four with the hosts claiming 13 wins.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Key Players

Virat Kohli KL Rahul Dean Elgar Kagiso Rabada Nandre Burger

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Venue and Match Timing

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2023 will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town. The IND vs SA 2nd Test will start at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

IND vs SA 2nd Test 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast

Star Network is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of South Africa 2023-24. The India vs South Africa 2nd Test live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Fans, who want to watch IND vs SA 2nd Test live streaming online, can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. David Bedingham’s Story: From Coming Back After a Car Accident to 'Copying' Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Techniques, Making Test Debut.

IND vs SA 2nd Test 2023 Likely XIs

India Likely XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Avesh Khan

South Africa Likely XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Nandre Burger

