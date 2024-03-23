Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Indian Premier League’s second most expensive player, Pat Cummins, will look to turn around their fortunes after a rock-bottom finish last season. The team lost 10 out of their 14 games and the ownership rightly made sure there are changes in the core of the side. There is a change in the team management as well with Daniel Vettori Hyderabad’s new head coach. Opponents Kolkata are one of the teams outside the Chennai Mumbai nexus, that has dominated the league. They did not make the play-offs last year and a considerable improvement will be needed from them to finish in the top four. Kolkata Knight Riders versus Sunrisers Hyderabad will be streamed on the Jio Cinema app and telecasted on the Star Sports network from 7:30 PM IST. ‘Don’t Want To Think About Injury’ Shreyas Iyer Confident of His Fitness Ahead of KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Shreyas Iyer is back for Kolkata and this adds firepower to their middle-order. He will also be captaining the team and is one of the good young leaders in the league. Mitchell Starc was bought by KKR for a record 24.75 crore and if there is one player that can justify the most expensive player tag, it is him. The likes of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine have been around for ages and their experience will come in handy.

Sunrisers Hyderbad have quality hitters in the form of Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, and Travis Head. Pat Cummins and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the pace attack and their role will be key in the first six overs when the ball swings a bit. Umran Malik and T Natarajan complete this pace quartet for Hyderabad, who look very strong here.

KKR vs SRH Match 3 of TATA IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be visiting Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match in IPL 2024 on Saturday, March 23. The game will take place at the Eden Gardens at Kolkata and starts at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Live Telecast of KKR vs SRH Match 3 of TATA IPL 2024

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2024. The KKR vs SRH live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3/HD with English commentary. This KKR vs SRH live telecast viewing option will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels.

Online Live Streaming of KKR vs SRH Match 3 of TATA IPL 2023

Viacom18 Network possess the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live stream viewing option of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match. Sunrisers Hyderabad will need their batsman to fire and if they can manage it, a win is well within grasp.

