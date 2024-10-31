After a three-year cycle is over in 2024, Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set for a reboot and a mega auction ahead of IPL 2025. IPL has three-year cycles between each mega auction. Only the 2014-17 and 2018-21 had another year in them. In preparation for the mega auction, the teams were instructed to hand over the list of players they wanted to retain ahead of the mega auction. On October 31, which was the deadline for the player retention list to be submitted, the teams revealed which players they would take forward with them in the IPL 2025 auction. IPL governing council allowed teams to retain a total of six players with a maximum of five capped and two uncapped players. if a team doesn't use their full slot of retentions, they will get Right-To-Match (RTM) cards for the auction. IPL 2025 Auction Player List PDF for Free Download: Check Full List of Players Set To Go Under Hammer at Indian Premier League Mega Auction.

The RTM cards have returned since making their last appearance in the IPL 2018 mega auction. The purses for the player salaries have also been boosted to a massive 120 crore. The retention lists saw many star players come out in the auction pool which included the likes of KL Rahul, IPL-winning captain Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. Star overseas players like Faf du Plessis and Jos Buttler are also available in the auction along with Mitchell Starc and Trent Boult and others. Fans are anticipating a big mega auction which will have teams go hard against each other to have their preferred players on board. Fans eager to know the date and time of the mega auction will get the entire information here. IPL 2025 Retention As it Happened: Get Retention List of CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, DC, SRH, PBKS, LSG, GT, RR on Deadline Day Ahead of Indian Premier League Mega Auction.

When Is IPL 2025 Mega Auction?

The IPL 2025 mega auction dates are confirmed and the two-day event will be held in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on November 24 and 25. The two-day event is slated to start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), which is 12:30 PM (local time). The IPL also released a list of 574 players for the auction. Out of the 574, 366 are Indian and 208 are overseas.

Also, there would be a total of 204 slots which will be up for grabs, out of which 70 are for overseas players. All 10 franchises have collectively retained 46 players and now have just above INR 461 Cr to spend in the mega auction.

