New Zealand on day four of the second Test match against Pakistan at the Hagley Oval the hosts went on to defeat the Men in Green by an inning and 176 runs. Post this, the captain of the team Kane Williamson was addressing the press and had quite a funny incident where he was left zapped. So here’s what happened, Williamson was talking to the press and his colleague, BJ Watling interrupted the conference and walked into the room for getting an autographed signed by the Kiwi captain. Needless to say that Kane Williamson was quite zapped with the incident. Kane Williamson Joins Legendary Club With Fourth Test Double Ton, Breaks Record of 14 Veterans.

The Kiwi skipper did not disappoint his colleague and smilingly signed the shirt."What's going on?" Williamson asked as he looked confused. Watling handed over the pen to him and said, "Sorry, big fan." The official account of the Black Caps shared the video of the incident on their social media account as Kane wasn't obviously expecting this kind of an event. "Kane Williamson certainly wasn’t expecting a visit from an autograph hunter at his post-match media conference #NZvPAK," read the caption of the video. Now, check out the video below:

Kane Williamson certainly wasn’t expecting a visit from an autograph hunter at his post match media conference #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/llcn9HzzdY — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 6, 2021

Kane Williamson scored 238 runs in the match and with this, New Zealand stands on the top of the points table as they won the tournament by 2-0. Williamson earned the Player of the Serie Award.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2021 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).