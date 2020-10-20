Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), on Tuesday, launched the highly anticipated fan anthem for IPL 2020. The anthem titled ‘Laphao’ is a tribute to the KKR fans and a token of gratitude towards them for their unrelenting support through all these years. The newly released song brings to life the hysteria and frenzy created by the fans during all KKR IPL matches. The much-anticipated fan anthem was released on Tuesday with all KKR players and co-owner Shahrukh Khan taking part in the song. The players and Shahrukh Khan also came together for a little fun chat while launching the song. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in KKR vs RCB Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 39.

“The King of Bollywood, the Knights of IPL, and the Badshah of music have come together to #LAPHAO with all our fans! Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes,” the official Twitter page of KKR said in a tweet. The song has been composed by Badshah. Shahrukh Khan also took to his social media to make the announcement.

You heard the beats, now watch the moves! Groove with the @KKRiders and our fans to the hottest fan anthem - #LAPHAO! Kuch yaad rakhna hai to bas ye yaad rakh... Ke Tu Fan Nahi Toofaan Hai! Huge thanks to @Its_Badshah from the KKR family. the Chennai Express and Zero tweeted.

For the uninitiated, ‘Laphao’ is a Bengali word and translates to ‘jump’ in English. The lyrics and composition show the frenzies of the fans and their support of the team. Fans have not been able to attend the IPL 2020 matches this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this song is a tribute to their support.

Meanwhile, KKR are placed fourth in the points table with 10 points from 9 games with five wins. Eoin Morgan’s side beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a super over in their last game and are among the favourites to reach the IPL playoffs. They next play Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who beat KKR by 82 runs in their previous meeting earlier this season.

