Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru got it all wrong in the Women's Premier League Season 3, especially after the third game. They have lost all their last five games and are placed last. Now, they will lock horns with WPL 2023 champions Mumbai Indians for their final WPL 2025 tie. The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match will be played in Mumbai and is the 20th game of Women's Premier League 2025, and also the last league phase match of the season. RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Elimination from WPL 2025 Playoffs Race With Loss to UP Warriorz.

RCB-W are already out from the race for the play-offs. The side did start bold, winning their first two games this season, but post that it has only been defeats for the side. In the seven matches they played before the last one they are set to, they only have four points. A win can only better their position to the fourth place, but a loss will keep the defending champions fixed at the last spot. Mumbai Indians, being one of the most consistent teams, have already qualified for the playoffs, alongside Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals. MI-W will still aim for a win here to stay in form before the play-off game. Mumbai Indians' Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Penalised For Showing Dissent At Umpire's Decision During MI-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Match.

MI-W vs RCB-W Head-To-Head Record in WPL

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have clashed against each other in five Women's Premier League matches. MI-W have four wins, while RCB-W have two wins in those WPL games only.

MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Ellyse Perry Nat Sciver-Brunt Harmanpreet Kaur Georgia Wareham Kim Garth Amelia Kerr

MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Key Battles

Ellyse Perry is one of the few good performers for RCB in WPL 2025. She played some long, attacking innings, including one against MI-W, where she hit an 81. In MI-W vs RCB-W matches, she has the most runs, followed by Nat Sciver-Brunt, who also had a quick 42 in the last game against RCB-W. It would be a spectacle to see who scores more in this one. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur had scored a 50 in her last match against RCB-W, Georgia Wareham should be targeting the top-order and especially Kaur, else the score will spike high. Wareham had a three-wicket haul in her last game against MI-W. Kim Garth did pick two wickets in her last game against MI-W, but in the last three WPL 2025 matches, she has none. Picking the wicket of a star player like Amelia Kerr can help her restore confidence.

MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 11. The MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 will begin at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner of the MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 is Viacom18 in India. But, now after the merger of Jio and Star Sports India, fans can find viewing options for the MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option on the JioHotstar app, which will provide MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 live streaming on its app and website. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain Smriti Mandhana Rues RCB’s Patchy Performance After Crashing Out of WPL 2025.

MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Likely XI

Mumbai Indians Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, S Meghana, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Prema Rawat

