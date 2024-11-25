Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Dream11: After winning the historic ODI series in Australia, the Pakistan national cricket team suffered a one-sided loss against the host Zimbabwe national cricket team in the opening ODI of the three-match series. The second ODI match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, on November 26. The do-or-die clash for Pakistan will start at 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, cricket fans who are looking to make their Dream11 fantasy team for the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI 2024 can scroll down to get the latest fantasy cricket, tips, news, and team predictions for the second ODI between the Zimbabwe national cricket team and the Pakistan national cricket team match in Bulawayo. On Which Channel Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2024 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch PAK vs ZIM ODIs and T20I Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Talking about the first ODI, Zimbabwe were all out for 205 runs after Pakistan vice-captain Agha Salman and wrist-spinner Faisal Akram bagged three wickets each. For Zimbabwe, lower middle-order batter Richard Ngarava top-scored with 48 off 52 balls. Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Players: Check Full Squads for ZIM vs PAK ODI and T20I Series 2024.

While chasing, the target was reduced to 141 in 21 overs for Pakistan because of rain. However, the Green Shirts couldn't handle Zimbabwe spinners. Pakistan were restricted to 61-6 after the end of 21 overs. Captain Mohammad Rizwan remained unbeaten on 19 runs. Visitors lost the match by 80 runs (DLS method). For Zimbabwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Sean Williams, and Sikandar Raza took two wickets apiece.

PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Tadiwanashe Marumani (ZIM)

Batters: Saim Ayub (PAK), Abdullah Shafique (PAK), Brian Bennett (ZIM)

All-Rounders: Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Sean Williams (ZIM), Agha Salman (PAK)

Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM), Richard Ngarava (ZIM), Mohammad Hasnain (PAK)

PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Sikandar Raza (c), Agha Salman (vc)

PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI Match Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up:

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Tadiwanashe Marumani (ZIM), Saim Ayub (PAK), Abdullah Shafique (PAK), Brian Bennett (ZIM), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM), Richard Ngarava (ZIM), Mohammad Hasnain (PAK)

