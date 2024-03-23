PBKS vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2024: In the second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Punjab Kings will host Delhi Capitals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur in Mohali. The PBKS vs DC will begin at 03:00 PM Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in PBKS vs DC on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team prediction ahead of Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match 1. Delhi Capitals Skipper Rishabh Pant Meets Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar and Other Punjab Kings Cricketers Ahead of PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

The PBKS vs DC marks the return of Rishabh Pant to competitive cricket for the first time after suffering a car accident 14 months ago. Pant will be captaining the Delhi side as well on his return. Meanwhile, in the PBKS vs DC Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have added five players from CSK while rest from RCB to complete our Dream11 fantasy playing XI.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant (DC) and Jitesh Sharma (PBKS).

Batsmen: David Warner (DC), Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) and Jonny Bairstow (PBKS).

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh (DC), Axar Patel (DC) and Liam Livingstone (PBKS).

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav (DC), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) and Rahul Chahar (PBKS).

PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Likely Playing XI, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: David Warner (c) and Mitchell Marsh (vc). Fierce! Jake Fraser-McGurk Creates Dent in Mullanpur Stadium Stands With His Monstrous Hit During Delhi Capitals Practice Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Rishabh Pant (DC), Jitesh Sharma (PBKS), David Warner (DC), Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS), Jonny Bairstow (PBKS), Mitchell Marsh (DC), Axar Patel (DC), Liam Livingstone (PBKS), Kuldeep Yadav (DC), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) and Rahul Chahar (PBKS).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2024 09:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).