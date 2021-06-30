After losing the World Test Championship 2021 final against New Zealand, Team India is currently on a break and is enjoying their off time ahead of the five-match Test series against England. Thus Rishabh Pant decided to unwind himself and visited Wembley in London to catch the proceedings of England vs Germany, Euro 2020. The Indian wicketkeeper posted pictures of himself on social media and kept his fans updated about his activities. The match witnessed Germany getting knocked out of the Euro 2020 as Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane scored goals at the 75th and 86th minute respectively. Euro 2020: If It Goes Wrong You're Dead, Says Gareth Southgate on Team Selection After England Beat Germany.

Talking about Team India, the members of the team are given a free licence to have let their hair down until July 14, 2021. Which means they will not be a part of the bio-bubble and can roam around freely. A source told a website, "While the board will foot the bill for their London accommodation, players and support staff will also be allowed to travel to other parts of the country at their own expense." Pant made full use of this opportunity and caught up with the proceedings of the Euro 2020.

Check Out the pictures below:

The Indian team will be playing their first Test match against England on August 4, 2021, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Prior to this, the team could play intra-squad games to hone their skills ahead of the assignment.

