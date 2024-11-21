India national cricket team Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma could join the India squad during the first Test match against Australia in Perth. The first Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Test between India and Australia will start on November 22. Earlier, Team India departed for Australia in three batches between November 10 and 11, but Sharma decided to stay back for the birth of his second child. On November 15, the veteran cricketer was blessed with a baby boy, and since then there have been constant talks about Rohit's departure to Australia. Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins Pose With Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth Stadium Ahead of IND vs AUS BGT 2024–25 1st Test (View Pic),

In Rohit's absence, Indian management named speedster Jasprit Bumrah, the vice-captain, as the stand-in skipper for the opening Test match against Australia in Perth. According to a report in Cricbuzz, Rohit informed the concerned members of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he would link up with the squad on Sunday, November 24. Furthermore, a report in RevSportz also states that Rohit Sharma will be available for the two-warm-up match against Prime Minister's XI that starts on November 30. India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah also spoke about being in touch with Rohit Sharma. "I spoke with Rohit earlier. But I got a little bit of clarity on leading the side after coming in here," Bumrah said during the pre-match press conference of the Perth Test against Australia. IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024, Perth Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Match at Optus Stadium.

India’s Tour of Australia 2024-25 Full Schedule:

Date Match Venue November 22-26 IND vs AUS 1st Test Optus Stadium, Perth December 6-10 IND vs AUS 2nd Test (D/N) Adelaide Oval, Adelaide December 14-18 IND vs AUS 3rd Test The Gabba, Brisbane December 26-30 IND vs AUS 4th Test Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne January 3-7, 2025 IND vs AUS 5th Test Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

*D/N: Day/Night

For the first time since 1991-92, India and Australia will be playing a five-match Test series. The Asian Giants had a superb Test record on Australian soil in recent years. Team India won two consecutive series (2018-19 and 2020-21) in Australia. The Indian cricket team will aim for a hat trick of Test series wins in Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The Asian Giants have retained the prestigious trophy since the 2017 Test series, having won four series in a row.

