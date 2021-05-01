Rajasthan Royals are against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 28 of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The encounter takes place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. It has been a terrible season for both these sides so far, and they would be raring to snatch a victory in the upcoming fixture. While Sanju Samson’s men are seventh in the team standings with two victories in six games, the condition is even worse for SRH as they have won just one of their six matches so far and are placed at the last position. Moreover, the team management has sacked David Warner as the skipper of the side, with Kane Williamson taking over the leadership role.

Meanwhile, Dream11 fans should continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your fantasy team for this game. Notably, the selection of captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the slot. RR vs SRH Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

RR vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Rashid Khan

While the Orange army haven’t done well in IPL 2021, Rashid Khan has been at his prime. The talismanic leg-spinner has taken wickets regularly and that too without giving a lot of runs. In fact, his economy of 6.16 is best among all bowlers who have taken more than eight wickets this season. Not to forget, Rashid can contribute with his big-hitting as well. All these factors make the Afghanistan star a potent captain of your fantasy team. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

RR vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Sanju Samson

The Rajasthan Royals captain scored over 40s in his last two outings and would be raring to continue his excellent form. With Delhi providing good batting wickets and SRH not having the services of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, one can expect Samson to fire. Moreover, the 26-year-old is a wicket-keeper, and his dismissals behind the stumps will fetch even more points for you. Hence, Samson should occupy the vice-captain slot in your fantasy team.

RR vs SRH Probable Playing XI:

RR Likely Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

SRH Likely Playing XI: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem/Jagadeesha Suchith, Sandeep Sharma/Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul

