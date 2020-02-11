South Africa vs England Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for SA vs ENG 1st T20I 2020

Dawid Malan and Eoin Morgan (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

England’s 2020 Tour of South Africa has come to its last leg and now the two sides will lock horns in a three-match T20I series. SA vs ENG 1st T20I will be played on February 12 at the Buffalo Park in East London. With the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 is set to be played later this year, both the team will look at the series as a great preparation chance for the mega tournament. Meanwhile, fans of fantasy game dream11 can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for SA vs ENG match. South Africa Vs England, Cricket Score 1st T20I Match.

Dale Steyn will be making a comeback in international cricket and will aim to put up a significant show. Other than him, Quinton de Kock displayed some good form in the ODI series and is expected to continue his stellar run in the shortest format of the game too. For England, all-rounder Moeen Ali can be drafted back in the playing XI and players like Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes are very well able to change the course of the game single-handedly and the opposition must vary them.

South Africa vs England – Dream11 Team Prediction – Wicket-Keepers: One doesn’t often pick more than two wicket-keepers in a dream11 side. However, the quality of Quinton de Kock (SA), Jonny Bairstow (ENG) and Jos Buttler (ENG) are too good to be ignored. Hence, all three should be picked as the wicket-keeper.

South Africa vs England– Dream11 Team Prediction – Batsmen: The three batsmen for your Dream11 team should be Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Dawid Malan (ENG) and Eoin Morgan (ENG).

South Africa vs England– Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders: Going with Ben Stokes (ENG) as the all-rounder of your side should be a no-brainer.

South Africa vs England– Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers: The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Tabraiz Shamsi (SA), Lungi Ngidi (SA), Matthew Parkison (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG).

Jonny Bairstow can really do a lot of damage at the top-order and hence, should be picked as captain and while Quinton de Kock can be chosen as vice-captain.