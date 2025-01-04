South Africa National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: After a sensational win in the first Test match against the Pakistan national cricket team, the South Africa national cricket team will aim for a white wash with a win at Newlands in Cape Town. But the side was rocked by early wickets. But Centuries by Ryan Rickelton and captain Temba Bavuma have put South Africa in a strong position in the second and final Test against Pakistan. At stumps on day 1, the South Africa side managed to score 316 runs with the loss of 4 wickets. SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024-25: Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma Tons Help South Africa Dominate Day 1 Against Visitors.

Aiden Markram starred in the first match but his departure handed the visitors some chance in the match. Pakistan soon found two more wickets to leave South Africa at 72/3. While Mohammad Abbas dismissed Wiaan Mulder Tristan Stubbs fell to spinner Salman Agha. After the fall of wickets, Rickelton and Bavuma joined forces to bail the home side out of trouble. The duo added a valuable 235-run stand for the fourth wicket as both scored respective centuries. The South Africa national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team 2nd Test Day 2 will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday. Saim Ayub Stretchered Off From the Field After Twisting His Ankle While Fielding During SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2024 Playing XIs

South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma(c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka.

Pakistan Playing XI: Shan Masood (c), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas.